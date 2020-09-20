Audio Push was a rap duo, made up of Oktane and Price, that had solid success riding the jerk dance wave (and proved to be dope MC’s) in the early 2010’s. But in 2020, the latter has gone solo, and just dropped a new video called “Mufasa.”

Sporting a still nimble flow, Price drops bars about perseverance, legacy and Black excellence over a sublime groove.

“I done spent my whole life on the search of freedom, everything the light touches you know that’s our kingdom,” goes the tune’s refrain.

Also worth noting, Price has partnered his own CLRD Ent. with Madeline Nelson’s all-woman owned and operated music distribution company Heads Music. “It feels good to know that my music and my art is in the hands of a legendary Black female music executive such as Madeline Nelson and the Heads Music team,” says Price via a statement.” The veteran music exec’s label includes Wyclef Jean of the Fugees fame on its roster. As for Price, the Inland Empire, CA native’s new album, CLRD, is out September 25.

“This video and my solo album showcases the beauty of the Black experience,” says Price via a statement. “Although the struggles and hardships of Black life is what is usually focused on when our story is told, we overall are an overcoming people from the protest lines, to the boardrooms, to the streets. The excellence and beauty of everyday life of the Black experience is what I’ll be celebrating on my album using crazy raps, great musicianship and fire sonics across the board.”

Directed by Price & Will Tooke, watch the visual for “Mufasa” below. If the spirit moves you, you can cop right here, too.

Price Of Audio Push Goes Solo, Drops “Mufasa” Video was originally published on hiphopwired.com

