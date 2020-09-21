Bad Bunny sure knows how to put on a show doesn’t he?

Yesterday (September 20) the Reggaeton superstar from Puerto Rico gave New York City fans a night to remember when he performed on the top of a flatbed truck that rolled through the streets of the Big Apple and blessed Nuyoricans with an unexpected concert no one saw coming.

In conjunction with Univision and Verizon, the impromptu performance kicked off the return of Uforia Music Series which will actually be featuring a few more virtual performances for Hispanic Heritage Month. Yesterday’s show followed Bad Bunny as he made his way from the Bronx through Washington Heights and ultimately stopping in Harlem Hospital where he thanked and performed for a crowd of nurses and EMT workers who stood tall during the worst days of the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to NBC New York, Univision President of Radio Jesus Lara was thrilled with the concert and in a statement expressed as much.

“We are extremely excited to celebrate the richness of Latinx culture during Hispanic Heritage Month with this one-of-a-kind live streaming experience, and also commemorate Puerto Rico’s community resilience on the third anniversary of Hurricane Maria, in partnership with Verizon.”

Check out Bad Bunny rock NYC below and peep his new visuals to “Una Vez” after the jump.

Bad Bunny Gives Surprise Concert On Flatbed Truck In New York City was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: