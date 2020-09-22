https://cdn.agechecker.net/static/age-gate/v1/age-gate.js
Georgia Cops Kills Black Man In Same City Where Ahmaud Arbery Was ‘Lynched’

Cops were accused of covering up Arbery's killing before trying to criminalize him in death.

 

Georgia police officers shot and killed a Black man on Saturday in Brunswick, the same coastal city where Ahmaud Arbery was “lynched” in a killing that was allegedly covered up by local law enforcement. The Brunswick Police Department officers involved in Saturday’s shooting claim that Charles Eric Moses Jr. shot at them before they fatally returned fire.

Ther account provided by police was a familiar one that described a scene of a Moses, 33, running upon seeing officers.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI):

“Preliminary information indicates that a few minutes after 5:00 p.m., a Brunswick Police Officer was patrolling downtown Brunswick when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. While looking for the vehicle, police encountered a man on foot who ran upon seeing the police. 

“A foot chase ensued, at which time the individual fired numerous shots in the direction of another officer.”

The GBI said “A weapon was recovered at the scene,” but there was no information about where on Moses’ body he was shot. The general description of the shooting made it sound like he could have been hit in the back as he fled.

It may be hard for some to believe the police’s account on face value following the fallout from the killing of Arbery, who was jogging when he was racially profiled and ambushed by his accused murderers in Brunswick in February.

While Arbery’s case was [mis]handled by the Glynn County Police Department, the subsequent fallout pointed to an incestuous relationship among multiple aspects of local law enforcement that led to a number of conflicts of interest that have contributed to the ongoing delay of justice in the racially charged vigilante shooting from February.

In that case, Glynn County cops did not charge Gregory and Travis McMichael — the former of whom once worked for the Brunswick Police Department — and allowed them to go home.

In other words, while it’s become increasingly tough to believe one-sided police narratives about shootings officers are involved in — especially when the victim is Black — it’s even more challenging to accept as fact any account from law enforcement in Brunswick, Georgia.

It’s no wonder that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has said that Arbery was”lynched.”

To further complicate matters, the GBI said after it’s completed its investigation of the shooting, it will refer the case to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office — the same office that had to recuse itself from Arbery’s case because Gregory McMichael worked for more than 20 years with District Attorney Jackie Johnson’s office.

Johnson’s voluntary recusal led to the case being assigned to Ware County District Attorney George Barnhill, who eventually also had to recuse himself after Arbery’s mom, Wanda Cooper, found out that Barnhill’s son works in the Brunswick district attorney’s office, which had previously employed Gregory McMichael.

Arbery’s case is now being presided over by Joyette Holmes, a Black woman who is also the district attorney in Cobb County, a former judge and a Republican. She was appointed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, prompting suspicion that she may have been hand-picked to prosecute the case because of her political ties and her apparent loyalty to the governor, who has emerged as a contemptuous figure in the Black community from both rigging his election in 2018 as well as reacting recklessly to the coronavirus crisis in Georgia.

This is America.

Ahmaud Arbery, Gregory and Travis McMichaels

[caption id="attachment_3938110" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Sean Rayford / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 4:53 a.m. ET, May 26 -- This year's chaos created by the coronavirus has been exacerbated in part by the shooting of an unarmed Black man who was killed by apparent vigilantes in a murder case that has captivated a nation. The events leading up to and including Ahmaud Arbery's killing in Georgia in February have been unfolding in a complicated and tangled timeline amplified by an explosive collision of the South's good old boy network with a very focused and resolute movement for Black lives. Even before video footage of the shooting leaked on social media, the imagery associated with the horrific narrative surrounding the shooting -- father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael racially profiled Arbery as a burglar, got their guns, hopped in their truck, trapped him and shot him in the middle of a road in broad daylight -- harkened back to harrowing tales of racist white mob justice in the Jim Crow South. [caption id="attachment_3945751" align="alignnone" width="800"] Source: Getty Images[/caption] To say that the story has developed slowly would be an understatement. After all, the McMichaels were arrested and charged with murder more than two months after Arbery was killed. It would take another two weeks before William "Roddie" Bryan, the man who filmed the shooting, would meet the same fate and be taken into custody and also be charged with felony murder along with criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. That last charge likely stemmed from his role in using the vehicle he was in to trap Arbery between his and the McMichaels' truck as seen on the video recorded by Bryan that was shown to the world when it leaked -- inexplicably by Gregory McMichaels -- and posted to social media earlier this month. The shooting has resulted in a series of Georgia's district attorneys playing an unfortunate game of hot potato with the case, which has been marred from the start with a web of conflicts of interest from prosecutor whose associations with each other and the accused murderers have contributed to a massive delay of justice. One of the central themes emerging from the case is Georgia's glaring lack of hate crime laws. The case merits a hate crime charge, lawyers representing Arbery's family have maintained. Civil rights attorneys S. Lee Merritt and Ben Crump have been calling for the Department of Justice to get involved to determine whether federal hate crime charges are warranted against Gregory McMichael, who actually pulled the trigger and killed Arbery. https://twitter.com/CNNTonight/status/1263323939020967936?s=20 Another persistent theme in the case has been the revelation of an incestuous and possibly corrupt relationship between multiple district attorneys' offices across the state of Georgia, resulting in three prosecutors being forced to recuse themselves because of conflicts of interest. Because of those themes, all 14 of Georgia's Congressional representatives sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General William Barr encouraging the use of “all possible Federal resources to achieve full justice, transparency, and accountability in the case of Mr. Ahmaud Arbery.” https://twitter.com/KingJames/status/1258156220969398272?s=20 There was also the apparent campaign to criminalize Arbery in death to contend with, as a flurry of reputation-damaging yet ultimately irrelevant references to his past encounters with law enforcement that could never justify the killing of an unarmed man fueled by racist suspicions. That was the case when a video of police harassing Arbery from 2017 was widely published. This was the same police department that decided against making any arrests in Arbery's killing until federal intervention pressured them to do so more than two months later. Keep reading to find a complete and detailed timeline of the events that led up to Arbery's shooting and those that have transpired since as his family works to achieve some semblance of justice in their loved one's killing committed in unabashed cold blood.

