Freddie Gibbs is one of the game’s most talented MC’s. The Bandana rapper recently linked up with Big Sean and Hit-Boy in the studio, and he’s teased the results of the collaboration.

Hit-Boy has been in his bag lately, executive-producing Nas’ recent King’s Disease project and he also has an album in works with Griselda wunderkind Benny The Butcher. For the latter, Freddie Gibbs contributed, and it clearly wasn’t a one-time deal.

Gangsta Gibbs, who recently inked a deal with Warner Bros., took to Instagram to share footage of him and Sean Don in the studio going in over some Hit-Boy production—who also contributed to the Detroit rapper’s latest album.

The two MC’s go back and forth spitting witty bars over a laid back but bouncy groove. “Million Dollars Million Followers bitch that’s not the same,” is how Gibbs captioned the clip, referencing one of Sean’s lines.

So…when does this album drop?

Freddie Gibbs Teases New Song With Big Sean & Hit-Boy was originally published on hiphopwired.com

