Pro Athletes Express Their Disappointment With Breonna Taylor Indictment

2020 continues to spiral deeper into a sunken place. After this week’s announcement, many in the sports world are left with more questions and frustration.

On Wednesday, September 24 Attorney General Daniel Cameron informed the country that the police involved in the tragic murder of Breonna Taylor will not be charged. One sole lawman, Brett Hankison, was merely hit Wanton Endangerment for shooting into her neighbor’s home. Naturally the decision rocked the community prompting thousands of locals to hit the streets in protest. This sentiment was shared throughout the sports industry with several athletes taking to their social media accounts to vent their anger and disappointment.

NBA player Donovan Mitchell, who is a University of Louisville alumni, wrote a very emotional post making it clear he is not happy with the decision. “I don’t have many words right now…. but all I can say is I’m praying for the city of Louisville right now!!!” the caption read.

Colin Kaepernick also tweeted his thoughts saying “The white supremacist institution of policing that stole Breonna Taylor’s life from us must be abolished for the safety and well being of our people”. DeMarcus Cousins also chimed in via twitter saying “Slap on the wrist for MURDER, but 10 yrs for tearing down a punk ass statue!”

Slap on the wrist for MURDER, but 10 yrs for tearing down a punk ass statue! — DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) September 23, 2020

Jamal Crawford also pointed to the narrative all people of color want to abolish. “They treat animals with more respect in this country than they do black lives…” he tweeted.

They treat animals with more respect in this country than they do black lives… — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) September 23, 2020

As expected Donald Trump praised Attorney General Daniel Cameron for his work on the case. Sigh.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron for his handling of the Breonna Taylor case. https://t.co/ZfQx4W8i4u — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 24, 2020

