Trump Is Expecting Amy Coney Barrett To ‘Be A Female Antonin Scalia,’ Who Once Said Blacks Need ‘Slower’ Colleges

Donald Trump was expected Saturday to announce that he intends to nominate 7th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court. Reports about the president’s expectations came just hours after Ginsburg, who died last week, became the first woman and Jewish person to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol.
The New York Times reported that Coney, a staunch conservative, was the only person who Trump interviewed for the position. Trump “came away impressed with a jurist that leading conservatives told him would be a female Antonin Scalia, referring to the justice who died in 2016 and for whom Judge Barrett clerked,” Peter Baker reported for the Times.
Of course, there are other issues to be concerned about with Barrett, such as her reported membership to an alleged religious and pro-life cult called People of Praise, her apparent threat to Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court case that legalized a woman’s right to have an abortion, as well as her use of anti-LGBTQ rhetoric.
But a comparison to Scalia in 2020 amid nationwide protests against racism, coupled with the fact that he didn’t have the best track record when it came to the topic of race, may not be the optimal way for Trump to appeal to the Black voters he’s so desperately courting.
This writer is old enough to remember when Scalia suggested that some Black people belong at “lesser colleges.” The racist remark came in 2015 as the Reagan-appointee questioned an attorney for the University of Texas, which was defending its use of race as a factor in admissions in Fisher v. Texas, a case before the U.S. Supreme Court.
“There are those who contend that it does not benefit African-Americans to get them into the University of Texas where they do not do well, as opposed to having them go to a less-advanced school, a less — a slower-track school where they do well,” Scalia said during the case. “One of the briefs pointed out that most of the black scientists in this country don’t come from schools like the University of Texas.”
Scalia continued: “They come from lesser schools where they do not feel that they’re being pushed ahead in classes that are too fast for them. I’m just not impressed by the fact that the University of Texas may have fewer. Maybe it ought to have fewer. And maybe some — you know, when you take more, the number of Blacks, really competent Blacks, admitted to lesser schools, turns out to be less.”
Two years earlier, Scalia helped gut the Voting Rights Act. Scalia inexplicably argued that the laws prohibiting racial discrimination in voting “had the effect of requiring racially motivated gerrymandering, amounting to the ‘perpetuation of a racial entitlement’ on the part of Black legislators and constituents benefiting from the districting.”
Barrett was previously being considered to replace Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy in 2018, but Trump ended up choosing Brett Kavanaugh.
She the People, a nonprofit organization empowering women of color in politics, spoke out in no uncertain terms against Barrett having a confirmation hearing before Election Day.
“If confirmed, right-wing judicial activist Barrett would reshape the law and society for generations to come. She is a detriment to our democracy,” Aimee Allison, Founder of She the People, said in a statement on Friday. “We want a Supreme Court that is independent and fair. We need a nominee who will provide checks and balances to the other branches, in particular the executive branch. We will fight for that Court. Our nation is reeling from a global pandemic. We are fighting against state-sanctioned violence and unjust policing, which disproportionately harms Black and brown communities. Trump is incapable of picking a nominee who would provide equal justice under law, and the nomination of Coney Barrett confirms this.”
1. This Is America
This is America #KavanaughVote pic.twitter.com/HvlHj4B3EZ— 🇯🇲Black🇭🇹 Aziz 🇳🇬aNANsi🇹🇹 (@Freeyourmindkid) September 28, 2018
2. The Clarence Thomas And Brett Kavanaugh Similarities...
Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh meeting for the first time as Supreme Court Justices. pic.twitter.com/7ksvyLYnR7— Brian Stelter's Teeth (@chubbz_215) September 28, 2018
3. #Facts
Kavanaugh is delivering his 'high-tech lynching' speech... SMH. #KavanaughHearings pic.twitter.com/tAg8yGAdNf— Clay 'Didn't Hold My Vote Hostage' Cane (@claycane) September 27, 2018
5. Lindsey Graham Stupidly Mentions Bill Cosby
Lindsey Graham is a mess. “You’re supposed to be Bill Cosby when you’re a junior and senior in high school...” is that right?!?! Did he just say that? #KavanaughHearings pic.twitter.com/i7E5TPOtW6— Makho Ndlovu (@makhondlovu) September 27, 2018
6. Lindsey Graham Stupidly Mentions Bill Cosby
7. Not Here For It
#KavanaughVote So #ChuckGrassley Just pulled a Black Bush with the two hour rule. WTF!? pic.twitter.com/GVWObVsrfu— MarkTheGr8 (@mark_colbert_21) September 28, 2018
8. Not Here For It
9. Let It Burn...
#KavanaughVote Listening to Black Women is free and would have prevented the apocalypse but y’all hate us so.... pic.twitter.com/UEmv9z47R2— Nikki Star TV✨🤩 (@MissNikkiStar) September 28, 2018
10. Let It Burn...
11. Let It Burn...
16. Malcolm Nance
Did I just watch Jeff Flake just trick the Dems and get Kavanaugh voted out of committee by claiming there would be an FBI background check? McConnell decides that & has no obligation to listen or care. This is over. #KavanaughVote— Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) September 28, 2018
17. Malcolm Nance
18. Malcolm Nance
19. Malcolm Nance
20. Then There Was Cory Booker's Speech
"And there are those right now watching this group of powerful people. How will we deal with a privileged man? A seat on the Supreme Court is not an entitlement."— CAP Action (@CAPAction) September 28, 2018
— Senator @CoryBooker #StopKavanaugh #BelieveSurvivors pic.twitter.com/rFe75gc2C3
21. Then There Was Cory Booker's Speech
22. Then There Was Cory Booker's Speech
23. Then There Was Cory Booker's Speech
24. Then There Was Cory Booker's Speech
25. But It Was All About This Look
mood(s) pic.twitter.com/Wo4ovo43N8— Tasneem N (@TasneemN) September 28, 2018
26. But It Was All About This Look
27. But It Was All About This Look
28. But It Was All About This Look
29. But It Was All About This Look
30. Foolish Flake
who slipped a manilla envelope under Flake and Coker's door this morning to get them to vote #KavanaughConfirmationHearings #KavanaughVote pic.twitter.com/iRhDpILeHQ— Dr. Madam Vice President, Ph. D (@caramelhunnyVa) September 28, 2018
31. Foolish Flake
32. Foolish Flake
33. Foolish Flake
34. Foolish Flake
35. Much Praise To The Woman Who Confronted Jeff Flake
Thank you @AnaMariaArchil2 for confronting @JeffFlake on his #KavanaughVote today pic.twitter.com/GKq3aDNGVq— Dr. Madam Vice President, Ph. D (@caramelhunnyVa) September 28, 2018
36. Much Praise To The Woman Who Confronted Jeff Flake
37. Much Praise To The Woman Who Confronted Jeff Flake
38. Much Praise To The Woman Who Confronted Jeff Flake
39. Much Praise To The Woman Who Confronted Jeff Flake
40. If You Missed It...
WOW -- CNN shows a sexual assault victim absolutely shredding @JeffFlake for announcing he'll vote for Kavanaugh.— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 28, 2018
"You're telling all women that they don't matter, that they should just stay quiet because if they tell you what happened to them you are going to ignore them." pic.twitter.com/lgLeECzpWC
41. If You Missed It...
42. If You Missed It...
43. If You Missed It...
Trump Is Expecting Amy Coney Barrett To ‘Be A Female Antonin Scalia,’ Who Once Said Blacks Need ‘Slower’ Colleges was originally published on newsone.com
