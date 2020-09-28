Juelz Santana Explains How Forgetting A Gun In A New Supreme Bag Landed Him In Jail

Juelz Santana was freed earlier this year after serving a little less than 2 year for firearm charges. The Dipset rapper recently explained the circumstances that momentarily cost him his freedom—fleeing an airport after TSA discovered a gun in his luggage.

According to the “Clockwork” rapper, he packed the toast to a video shoot in Queens the prior day just in case ish got crazy, but forgot that he still had the gun in his luggage the next day when he was due to fly out of Newark. He explained the situation in detail recently to Fat Joe on the Bronx rapper’s The Fat Joe Show.

Apparently, at the aforementioned video shoot he had copped a new Supreme duffel bag that he threw the gun in when he saw everything was peace. But then at Newark Airport, it wasn’t even when he sent the bag through the scanner that he remembered what was in the bag.

“The dude from Newark airport, he knows me,” he told Fat Joe. “He about to check the bag. Someone called from the screening point where the screen is at and said, ‘Nah, we gotta run it through again.’”

A TSA worker then told him that higher authorities had to search the bag (read: the cops), and that made him remember that he had a warrant out for his arrest over traffic tickets. That’s when he decided to leave the airport because he wasn’t trying to be locked up for “the weekend.”

Juelz then claims that it wasn’t until he walked out of the airport and was in a cab home that he heard like all of us, and remembered, that there was a gun in his bag. According to Juelz, he was listening to Hot 97 when he heard there was a firearm in his bag, and he realized the jig was up.

Add to the mix that Juelz was a convicted felon…and that’s why son eventually caught the two-year involuntary vacation.

