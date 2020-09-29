A$AP Ferg Says He’ll Address A$AP Mob Drama In New Song

Just a few weeks ago A$AP Mob fans were shocked and disappointed when A$AP Ferg was unceremoniously kicked out of the Mob by A$AP Illz via a social media announcement that took the Hip-Hop world by surprise.

Though Ferg has remained quiet since the shocking move and has continued to use A$AP regardless of his group status, it seems like the Harlem rapper is ready to address the situation on an upcoming track dubbed “Big A$AP.” During a conversation with Hot 97, Ferg told Ebro that those social media posts weren’t a publicity stunt and were “really real. It was something super petty but to make a long story short, I address it in a song called “Big A$AP” that I’m adding on to the project in a week… So the song is called “Big A$AP” and you’re gonna get all the answers you want outta that song.”

Okay, that’s what’s up. While now it does kinda sound like a sort of publicity stunt we guess we’ll have to wait and see what Ferg says on the cut and how it all plays out before making our final judgement.

For a minute there it really seemed like Ferg was on the outs with the group after A$AP Illz stated Ferg was getting booted out the team and his songs were “dumb trash.” A$AP Nast however was quick to defend the “Dennis Rodman” rapper on Twitter posting “THE TRAP LORD WAS NOT AND WILL NOT BE KICKED OUT OF A$AP.”

After Ebro asked Ferg if he felt there would ever be a time when he wouldn’t be a part of the A$AP Mob, Ferg plainly stated “I am the A$AP Mob.” We guess that’s a no.

Where’s A$AP Rocky in all of this?!

Check out the full interview below and let us know if you think the entire ordeal was a publicity stunt or just some regular old group drama that comes with the rap game.

