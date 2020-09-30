A$AP Rocky, Tyler The Creator And Iggy Pop Star In New Gucci Menswear Campaign

Hip-Hop continues to be embraced by luxury companies. One fashion house has tapped into two of the culture’s biggest stars for their new collection.
As spotted on GQ A$AP Rocky and Tyler The Creator were spoiled to a very unique time courtesy of Gucci. Along with Rock musician Iggy Pop, the two rappers were chosen to star in the Italian brand’s newest campaign. The visuals coincide with their newest menswear drop that envisions a meeting of eccentric creatives in a Californian home. And as a nod to Italy spaghetti is the sole dish on the menu.
Rock stars at home, captured by #HarmonyKorine in February for the new #GucciTailoring campaign with @asaprocky, @feliciathegoat Tyler, The Creator and @iggypopofficial wearing sartorial looks by @alessandro_michele who creatively directed the campaign together with art direction by @christophersimmonds. #AlessandroMichele Discover the collection through link in bio.
Each performer is sporting pieces from the Gucci Tailoring drop. The looks vary from business executive with some form fitting suits to business formal with some sharp knits. Naturally the prints, colors and cuts stay true to the brand’s signature over the top approach to fashion. Additionally a variety of clutch accessories are incorporated to complete the looks.
You can view the promotional trailer below.
“A certain type of fun is also portrayed and the idea of how one’s obsession with appearances can create a kind of common ground that can become a sort of brotherhood. It was beautiful to see these three men together, seemingly different but very similar,” @alessandro_michele on the new #GucciTailoring campaign directed by #HarmonyKorine in February. Three artists with distinctive style are in a West Coast home with their pets,@asaprocky, @feliciathegoat Tyler,The Creator, and @iggypopofficial, with his parrot Biggy Pop and a blue hyacinth macaw, at the kitchen table with a pot of spaghetti, at the lounge in the afternoon sunlight. #AlessandroMichele Discover the collection through link in bio. Music: ‘Supernature’ Performed by Cerrone Written By: Marc Cerrone, Lili Marlene Premilovich, Alain Wisniak Published By: Kobalt Songs Music Publishing, Because Editions /Concord Music Publishing Courtesy of Malligator Préférence under license from Because Music
Photo: Courtesy of Harmony Korine for Gucci
