Charlamagne The God Says Kanye West Owes Big Sean A Cool $3M

The saga that is Kanye West continues to bewilder fans, friends and the indifferent, particularly because of all the tangential topics his Twitter feeds brings to light. In the latest example, according to Charlamagne Tha God, Yeezy—the same guy rallying against greedy record labels on social media—owes his old buddy Big Sean a cool $3M.

That’s not chump change.

While on The Breakfast Club and during co-host Angela Yee’s “Rumor Report” segment, Charlamagne rode for G.O.O.D. Music’s Big Sean while casting a hypocritical light on Mr. West.

“Can we salute Big Sean?,” said Charlamagne. “Drop one of Clue’s bombs for Big Sean. The restraint that Big Sean shows to Kanye West is remarkable. That let’s me know that he really is a healed individual.’

He added, “Because Kanye West … I hope one day Big Sean tells his story, but just know Kanye West owes Big Sean a whole lot of money. And he got Big Sean in a very terrible contract to be out here screaming about giving folks their masters back and all types of other things.”

Charlamagne added that West allegedly owes Big Sean $3M, gets half of Sean’s profits and royalties, and that Yeezy nixed the idea of the Detroit rapper getting his Def Jam masters back.

I’m giving all Good music artist back the 50% share I have of their masters — ye (@kanyewest) September 23, 2020

To be fair, Yeezy did say he would be giving back the masters to any of the G.O.O.D. Music artist’s work he has claims to. “I’m giving all Good music artist back the 50% share I have of their masters,” tweeted Yeezy last week.

Big Sean even responded to the aforementioned tweet with an RT and an additional, “Thank you!!! This would help so much .”

About that cash, though…

Thank you!!! This would help so much 🙏🏾 https://t.co/6yR3fAKlwB — Sean Don (@BigSean) September 23, 2020

