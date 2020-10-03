What’s going on between Wiz Khalifa and Rubi Rose? Well, that’s what fans are asking after photos posted on social media showed the two standing a little too close during a video shoot for their “POV” single.

The pair have been hinting towards a collaboration since mid-August when Rubi Rose posted an Instagram photo of them hanging out beside a gigantic bag of weed. However, things started to heat up once both artists posted photos from the song’s video shoot.

According to HipHopDX, fans noticed a post uploaded on Wiz’s Instagram account had the artists in suggestive poses that grew steamier by the swipe. The first photo had Rubi Rose and her bare derriere hugged up very closely against the Pittsburg rapper. The second showed Wiz enjoying the view of said backside while a bent-over Rubi stares directly into the camera. In the third photo, Rubi is caressing Wiz’s icy chains with her tongue out while he stares deeply into her eyes.

I tried to do wiz Khalifa's Kush up challenge and dead ass almost died — Rubi Rose (@RubixxRose) April 12, 2020

Wiz and Rubi Rose could be playing it up for the camera to drum up hype since the photos look to be screengrabs from the actual video. Either way, the flirty friends have fans anticipating the visual for “POV.”

We’ll just have to wait until it’s out to see what’s going on between the two.

Steamy Photos of Wiz Khalifa and Rubi Rose Spark Dating Rumors was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: