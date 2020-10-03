Nas ft. Fivio Foreign & A$AP Ferg “Spicy,” Megan Thee Stallion ft. Young Thug “Don’t Stop,” & More | Daily Visuals 10.2.20

After a lengthy hiatus from the rap game he once reigned on, Nas returned with a banger in his kilo of an LP, King’s Disease and today we get some new visuals for one of the album’s standout cuts.

Linking up with Fivio Foreign and A$AP Ferg for his video to “Spicy,” the Queensbridge King brings back the “QB” piece that made “ni**as tuck they sh*t in” more than a decade ago while Ferg sports a blue wig piece because, well, we’re not sure. To each his own.

And after having a rollercoaster of a summer Megan Thee Stallion looks to get her life back on track and comes through with another booty popping visual in “Don’t Stop” which features a bunch of twerking, wigs, and Young Thug getting his Edward Scissorhands on. We bet a bunch of millennials aren’t going to get that reference at all.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from YG featuring Lil Wayne and D3szn, Wiz Khalifa and more.

NAS FT. FIVIO FOREIGN & A$AP FERG – “SPICY”

MEGAN THE STALLION FT. YOUNG THUG – “DON’T STOP”

YG FT. LIL WAYNE & D3SZN – “BLOOD WALK”

WIZ KHALIFA FT. RUBI ROSE – “POV”

SNOW THA PRODUCT – “CONFLEIS (NO SOY SANTA)”

D FLOWERS – “COLD SHOWERS”

BIG SCARR – “FROZONE”

LIL PEEP – “HELLBOY”

CHET FAKER – “LOW”

MUNI LONG FT. JACOB LATIMORE – “MIDNIGHT SNACK”

