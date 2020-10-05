While he makes it look good Rick Ross might not be rolling as right as we all thought. The Miami native was recently caught draped in bandooloo designer.

As spotted on Hot New Hip-Hop the rapper who once said he is going to stunt even if he has to break a bone might need to have a conversation with his stylist. Last week he posted a photo to his Instagram showing him boarding a private plane. While luxury travel isn’t anything new to the Maybach Music Group boss, the outfit he had on left many of his fans and fashion experts scratching their heads. The vibes were a head to toe Luis Vuitton monogram fit but the authenticity has been called into question.

Several streetwear social media accounts were quick to point out that both the apparel and the luggage did not come from the house of LV. “@richforever Rick Ross head to toe in fake Louis Vuitton Backpack, Keepall and shorts all fake too hard to tell with the others swipe for more ” one page said.

Upon further research, it seems the drip was an actual custom flex curated by a company Preme Couture who makes streetwear from LV bags. “The LV don @richforever aka #LVhoarder rocking the Classic LV ball shorts. Shorts on the website, this is the last weekend to order! Fabrication will start next week” they wrote.

The boss has yet to respond to the criticism.

Canal Street Boss: Rick Ross Caught Wearing A Bandooloo Louis Vuitton Outfit, Allegedly was originally published on hiphopwired.com

