Taraji P. Henson Mental Health Talk Show Coming To Facebook Watch

Taraji P. Henson will tackle a new venture outside of her normal confines of acting with an upcoming talk show via the Facebook Watch network. Titled Peace Of Mind With Taraji, the veteran actress will address mental health concerns while inviting celebrities and experts alike to the program.

Deadline reports that Henson, 50, will helm the show alongside co-host Tracie Jade Jenkins. For now, Peace Of Mind With Taraji is a working title, but it’s clear where the show intends to go. According to a press release, Henson got involved in mental health advocacy after her father suffered from conditions upon returning from the Vietnam War and has aimed efforts in supporting these issues within the Black community.

“I’ve long been a mental health advocate for the Black community and created the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation in 2018 that has provided resources to thousands of people who are struggling,” Henson offered vua a statement. “I’m looking forward to bringing this new talk series to Facebook Watch, where I can continue to create conversation around an issue that is near and dear to my heart.”

Henson joins other popular Facebook Watch talk shows such as Red Table Talk hosted by Jada Pinkett-Smith, and Steve On Watch, starring host Steve Harvey. A premiere date for Henson’s program has not been announced as of yet.

In other news, the stunning TV star is set to appear in a spinoff from the Fox hit show Empire, which focuses on her flamboyant character, Cookie Lyon, the wife of record label mogul Lucious Lyon.

