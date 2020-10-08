Peep Crenshaw Rapper Nana’s LA Story In His Visuals To “Heaven & Hennessy”

Crenshaw stand up!

Nana is looking to make a name for himself in the game while reppin’ the Shaw in his visuals to “Heaven & Hennessy.” Detailing what a day in the life of Nana would be like, West Side rapper’s visual captures the internal struggle of right and wrong that many young men have to face while growing up in the struggle. This is like watching Boyz n The Hood or Menace II Society in 2020.

Utilizing some melodic vocals for the chorus along with a rapid-fire flow for the verses, the Crenshaw artist proves to be a multi-tooled talent who seems poised to stand out in the rap game for years to come.

Check Nana’s Jimi Stone-directed visuals (really, a short film written by the artist & Stone) to “Heaven & Hennessy” below and let us know if you think he’s got the skills to pay the bills in the comments.

