9 Things White People Have ‘Columbused’

UPDATED: 6:55 a.m. EDT, Oct. 12, 2020 —

Ever since Christopher Columbus docked his ships in the Bahamas in 1492, Europeans have been busy discovering things that already existed.

Yes, we said the Bahamas because that’s where he landed, as well as the island later called Hispaniola, according to The Washington Post:

“He also explored the Central and South American coasts. But he didn’t reach North America, which, of course, was already inhabited by Native Americans, and he never thought he had found a new continent. You may also remember that it is believed that Norse explorer Leif Erikson reached Canada perhaps 500 years before Columbus was born, and there are some who believe that Phoenician sailors crossed the Atlantic much earlier than that….

“He committed atrocities against native peoples on the islands and decimated their populations while he also terrorized Spanish colonists, according to the biography ‘Columbus’ by Laurence Bergreen.”

No matter, American history revisionists continue to hail him as a great adventurer who discovered North America.

In honor of what has come to be known as “Columbusing” or cultural appropriation, keep reading to find nine things that have been co-opted over the years — a dangerous practice that aids in the erasure of whole communities of color and their contributions to society.

Happy Columbusing Day!

1. Black womanhood

A firestorm of controversy erupted in 2015 when former Spokane, Washington, NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal was outed as a White woman after masquerading for years as Black. She argued that she is transracial and identifies as African-American. Sorry, but Black womanhood is not a costume that can be put on and off when it’s convenient. Later for this madness.

2. Big Butts

While White women like Kim Kardashian are celebrated for their so-called big butts, Serena Williams is condemned for her strong, natural, and beautiful physique.

3. Cornrows

Amandla Stenberg called out Kylie Jenner recently for rocking cornrows like she just discovered them.

Can we take a moment for Amandla Stenberg for this right here! At only 17 she's so woke! Kylie was never ready pic.twitter.com/JdREnLZsXE — Bame (@bamemodungwa) July 12, 2015

4. Dreadlocks

"I believe it's a racial issue," Tonya Judd, Caycee Cunningham's mother says of her daughter's hair/dress code. pic.twitter.com/wkleoUu8dm — The View (@TheView) September 29, 2015

Caycee Cunningham, a White Utah teen, complained that she was kicked out of school over religious beliefs after growing dreadlocks. She grew them while studying abroad in Guatemala as part of what she called a spiritual journey in her Hindu beliefs.

5 and 6. Du-Rags and baby hair

People have been sporting du-rags to smooth down baby hairs and waves since time immemorial. But in recent years, the Black cultural staples have been adopted by high fashion…and irresponsibly so.

7. Collard Greens

Since Whole Foods named collard greens the new kale in 2015, the vegetable has reached new popularity heights. Never mind that greens have long been a staple on dinner tables in Black households.

Collard Greens are the new kale? Fucking white people man — Big Tall Brown (@TheDon_OfDons) August 19, 2015

be prepared to get violated if you're out here wearing a "collard greens are the new kale" bag — like water for chocolate (@foxxwithloxx) October 9, 2015

8. Gentrification

Gentrifiers usually try to keep it on the low when they take over communities of color in the controversial process. But not a White man who was caught on video in 2015 berating another White man about his White privilege, declaring that he settled Brooklyn.

The curious case of the Brooklyn “settler” http://t.co/nF0A2I3QHp — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) September 26, 2015

9. Hip-Hop

Black Twitter was relentless when Slim Jesus, the 18-year-old Ohio rapper, released the video of his new single, “Drill Time.” Some Twitter users implored him to take a seat and create some pop music or something other than hip-hop.

What else has been Columbused?

