It seems one of Hip-Hop’s most high profile couples have patched up their issues. Cardi B has confirmed she is officially back with Offset.

As spotted on Rap-Up the Bronx Bombshell is once again claiming the Migos rapper as her one and only. Last week she was seen celebrating her birthday and all signs pointed to the duo being in a way better space due to very purposeful PDA. On Tuesday, October 13 she streamed from Instagram Live. While she just wanted to explain her recent nip slip, her marriage was the hottest topic in the comments. She addressed the situation in the most Bardi way possible. “I just be starting to miss [him]… It’s hard not to talk to your best friend” she said. “And it’s really hard to have no d*ck”.

She went on to admit that the new Rolls-Royce he gifted her definitely helped his case. “I do like material things,” admitted Cardi. “What do you want me to do, the ni**a gave me a Rolls-Royce and I snub him? And I really wanted some d*ck for my birthday.” The “Bodak Yellow” rapper also gave the world some insight regarding their ups and downs. “We’re some really typical two young motherfu**ers, got married early, that’s what we are,” she said. “We’re not no different than y’all fu**in’ dysfunctional ass relationships. We’re the same way. We’re just more public. And I’m more retarded.”

You can see footage from the live stream below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls

Be Careful: Cardi B Explains Her Reasoning For Taking Offset Back, Once Again was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: