Hanging Death Of ‘Active Protester’ Ruled Suicide Amid String Of Suspected Lynchings, GoFundMe Says

A Black man’s hanging death in Colorado was ruled a suicide even though the incident was never fully investigated by police, according to a crowdfunding effort looking to raise money for the burial of someone described as an “active protester.”

DeAndre Rogers “was found hanging in a carport in Grand Junction, Colorado on September 21, 2020,” a GoFundMe account says about the 32-year-old father of eight. “Before the investigation was even complete, the police and coroner ruled it a suicide, even though there are several avenues that have not been pursued with the Investigation.”

The GoFundMe goes on to say, “The circumstances of his death and the investigation are questionable to say the least.”

The death of Rogers, who was fondly remembered in part as an “active protester,” came at a time when there has been a string of suspected lynchings of Black men in recent months. The claim that police expedited the investigation into Rogers’ death and ultimately ruled it a suicide matches up with the treatment by law enforcement of the other recent hanging deaths that occurred amid nationwide protests against racism and police violence.

Rogers has a history with the Grand Junction Police Department, according to the FGoFundMe. A video purportedly shows him at a police station with others leading a protest over “the inhumane treatment they received from the residents and police department in Grand Junction, including how the officers urinated in his clothes upon his release from jail.”

The GoFundMe was created by someone identified as a friend of Rogers’ mother, Tomiko Edwards Crocheron. As of Tuesday morning, the GoFundMe had only raised a little more than $2,100 of its $7,000 goal.

Rogers’ hanging death is not unique, recent history shows.

A series of deaths across the country have been labeled as suicides by law enforcement, but many concerned residents have called for further investigations into possible lynchings.

It was only in late June when Amani Kildea was found hanging in New Jersey. According to an online petition, Kildea had everything to look forward to, including beginning college in Virginia and aspirations toward a career in federal law enforcement for which he had already laid a strong foundation. It was unclear why the death of Kildea — who was part of a social media-based group that identified and publicly outed the names of pedophiles — went “without investigation” and “was ruled a suicide,” according to the petition.

