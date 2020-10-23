T.I. ft. Rahky “Hypno,” Mario “Pretty Mouth Magick” & More | Daily Visuals 10.22.20

For the past few years T.I.’s been keeping himself quite busy outside of his music career what with his participation in social justice causes and reality TV, but lately the self-proclaimed King of The South has been releasing some new work and looking to reclaim the throne he’s left vacant for quite some time.

Today Tip comes through with some new work in which he pays homage to another King, The Notorious B.I.G. with his visuals to the Rahky assisted “Hypno.” Sampling the classic Biggie cut “Hypnotize,” the black-and-white visuals finds T.I. and company politicking in a mansion with all the fixings including chess boards and walk-in closets.

Mario meanwhile done went from teenage sensation to getting his grown man on and in his clip to “Pretty Mouth Magick” finds himself getting seduced by numerous women while walking through a swanky apartment. Yeah, he’s living that bachelor life forreal forreal.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from King Combs, Bryson Tiller, and more.

T.I. FT. RAHKY – “HYPNO”

MARIO – “PRETTY MOUTH MAGICK”

KING COMBS – “LEGACY”

BRYSON TILLER – “ALWAYS FOREVER”

MONEYMU & LIL DURK – “EAT REMIX”

ICEWEAR VEZZO – “BIG LICKS”

WISDOM – “KICKBACK”

KINGSMOSTWANTED FT. KAYDABANDIT – “CHINESE LETTERS”

TOOSII – “MET IN LA”

