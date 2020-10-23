While some choice pairs of Reeboks are seen on feet here and there (see: AI’s The Question, for example), it certainly isn’t on the level of must-have footwear as say Nike, Jordan or adidas.

That being said, it’s looking like adidas might be looking to unload that “dead weight” (no shots) and on the cusp of selling the brand that introduced the world to the Reebok Pump and focus entirely on the three stripes. According to Highsnobiety (via Manager Magazin), Reebok is about to get moved like a brick of stale Mary Jane as adidas is planning on selling their sportswear company by March of 2021.

Apparently, adidas’ Kasper Rørsted had hoped to revive the Reebok brand when he was appointed CEO back in 2016, but things didn’t go as planned and the brand has struggled to gain any new traction. Heck, even Puma’s gotten more love and attention in that time span than Reebok.

Even with Reebok getting in on the retro game with the re-releases of their Allen Iverson, Shaquille O’Neal, and Shawn Kemp signature sneakers, it seems like they’re struggling to make much noise outside of those classic relaunches. Now adidas looks ready to just cut ties and move on, but luckily more than a few parties are interested in picking up where adidas is leaving off.

adidas is said to have an internal team currently working on the sale of Reebok. Possible suitors are VF Corporation, which owns Vans, Timberland, and The North Face, among others, and China’s ANTA Sports.

Well, someone’s gotta be able to bring Reebok back to the forefront of the game, right?

adidas Is Prepared To Sell Their Reebok Brand, Allegedly was originally published on hiphopwired.com

