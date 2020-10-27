Rep. Cedric Richmond Says Biden Campaign Never Told Ice Cube To Hold On Until After Election

Looks like Ice Cube’s claims of the Biden campaign telling him to chill out was not the case at all.

Ice Cube has been catching serious heat since he confirmed that the Trump campaign reached out to him, and he did indeed politick with them and helped them craft their “platinum plan” geared towards Black Americans. Ice Cube was immediately praised by the right for his willingness to work with Trump but was dragged up and down on social media before clarifying that he does not endorse the super-spreader in chief.

One of Cube’s arguments as to why he entertained Team Trump was because the Biden campaign told him to wait till after the election, and that didn’t sit well with him.

Facts: I put out the CWBA. Both parties contacted me. Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA. — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 14, 2020

Now it looks like Cube might not have been truthful when it came to that situation. In a recent radio interview on SiriusXM’s The Joe Madison Show Monday (Oct.26), Rep. Cedric Richmond, who is Biden’s campaign co-chair, said, “Let me be crystal clear. That did not happen.”

Richmond also applauded Cube for getting engaged in policy but pointed out that Cubes “CWBA” (Contract With Black America) is not on par with Biden’s thorough “Lift Every Voice Plan” plan he has already laid out, and you can view here.

“I like the fact that Ice Cube is getting engaged in policy. I think that is a good thing, however, once you embark on getting into it, one, you have to be truthful, but two, you have an obligation, I think, to see it through and to be thorough with it. Our plan is very thorough. I won’t say he has a skeleton plan, but he has an outline of things, he has an outline of things that should be done.

“It’s not as comprehensive as our plan. And so that’s what we told him, and the offer to stay engaged was not, ‘we’ll talk to you after the election.’ It went like this: ‘Here’s my cell number, anything else you want to talk about on this plan or anything you think, you know, we need to talk about further, just pick up the phone and call.”

The Grio also reported that Trump’s Ice Cube assisted “Platinum Plan” looks awfully like the Congressional Black Caucus’ plan.

Someone gotta let Ice Cube know that Google is free.

