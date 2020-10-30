Black Ops: Kanye West Makes One Last Plea For President In A ‘New York Times’ Ad

Even with only days left for people to cast their ballot for President of the United States, and millions of people already having done so, Kanye West is still holding out hope that he can spoil Joe Biden’s Presidential aspirations and help keep Donald Trump in the White House.

According to Page Six, Yeezy took out a page in the New York Times on Friday to continue to sell himself to voters as the choice to be the next President even though Kanye’s name is only on the ballots in a handful of states. Penning a plea to voters in the full-page political ad (actually 2-pages if you count the dove on the opposite page—see below), Yeezus attempted to reach out to the Christian evangelical base as he wrote that “We will see families anchoring on faith. Our future holds a better America.”

This man is trying to help a racist who banned Muslims from entering the United States because of their faith, but okay, Ye.

He continued to portray a vision of America that most would agree with even if it was coming from a rapper who believes slavery was a choice writing, “Our future will provide a justice system that treats everyone equally regardless of their socioeconomic status. Our future will provide an education system that promotes freedom and visionary thinking. Our happy, healthy future looks like the new Garden of Eden with children running and the elderly brimming with joy on how beautiful our world has become. Our future has homes for everyone.”

Kanye then once again pointed to his faith penning, “Jesus loves everyone. When I close my eyes, I see our God providing us with a bright future. I feel like a kid the night before Christmas when I think about our future.”

While that kind of language might work for Donald Trump’s Christian base who’ve used the Bible to justify slavery, banning abortions, and scoffing at the notion of gay marriage, we’re not sure they’ll take it as kindly coming from a Black rapper. Just sayin.’

Of course the GOP’s “useful idiot” ended his gospel by reminding everyone “I am Kanye West and I approve this message.”

This latest attempt to help Donald Trump get elected comes on the heels of Cheeto Jesus suddenly being endorsed by some of the rap game’s biggest names including 50 Cent (trolling), Ice Cube (kinda), Lil Pump, and even Lil Wayne. While we’re sure it’s because these millionaires have no interest in paying their fair share of taxes in Joe Biden’s proposed tax hike on the very rich, it’s still sad to see the lengths these culture “representatives” will go to protect their assets. Even if it means four more years of racism, immigrant families being separated, and Donald Trump becoming a full-blown authoritarian, it seems like Cash Rules are the only laws these entertainers want to abide by.

🤔 to this two-page Kanye West poem/campaign ad this morning. pic.twitter.com/K7dkFvNGjs — Gilbert Cruz (@gilbertcruz) October 30, 2020

Black Ops: Kanye West Makes One Last Plea For President In A ‘New York Times’ Ad was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: