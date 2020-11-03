Amir Junaid Muhadith FKA Loon Joins Meek Mill’s REFORM Alliance

Amir Junaid Muhadith, formerly known as the rapper Loon, has been announced as the first fellow for Meek Mill’s REFORM Alliance initiative. Muhadith, 45, was released from prison over the summer due to concerns arising from the coronavirus pandemic and pledges to work alongside the Philadelphia rapper to address prison reform and reentry.

As reported by REVOLT, Muhadith joins the REFORM ALliance’s fellowship ranks that will assist freed prisoners who wish to work in criminal justice reform environs. Muhadith will be tasked to work with REFORM’s Advocacy and Communications team in hopes of applying their combined knowledge base, skills, and experiences for a variety of plans that will assist incarcerated and freed individuals.

“I can personally relate to the stress of navigating life on supervision with the risk of reincarceration, so I’m grateful for the opportunity to use my experience to help REFORM and collaborate on ways to make a lasting impact on the system,” Loon said in a statement. “It’s imperative that we provide people on probation with the support, training and counseling to truly succeed rather than resort to punitive punishment.”

“Amir’s firsthand perspective and strategic thinking will be invaluable to helping us improve an ineffective and destructive supervision system,” REFORM Alliance Chief Advocacy Officer Jessica Jackson said in a press statement. “In the short amount of time he’s been released, Amir has already impressed us with his ideas and commitment to creating positive change.”

