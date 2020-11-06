The fat lady is warming up, John Legend provided the opening act.

Following Joe Biden finally pulled ahead in Pennsylvania and Georgia, signaling that Biden and Kamala Harris are on the verge of victory, John Legend decided to bless us with smooth vocals. After the turnaround in Georgia, the Grammy Award winning singer blessed timelines with a beautiful rendition of the song “Georgia On My Mind.”

With Biden overtaking Trump in the state, it now gives him another path to securing the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency with the combination of other key battleground states like Nevada, Arizona, and Pennsylvania. Biden is currently leading in those other states as well.

If Biden does win Georgia, it looks like a recount will happen in the state, pretty much delaying the inevitable of a Biden presidency. But Legend pretty much hit the nail on the head with his timely post, Georgia, and its 16 electoral votes are clearly on our minds.

You can watch Legend sing the song written by Hoagy Carmichael and Stuart Gorrell but has always been associated with the late Ray Charles below.

Georgia on my mind pic.twitter.com/QKvOjA2LL0 — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 6, 2020

—

Photo: NBC / Getty

We Love This Song: John Legend Sings “Georgia On My Mind” After Joe Biden Takes Lead In The State was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: