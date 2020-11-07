It was only a matter of counting all the legal ballot. After finally attaining over 270 Electoral College votes, Joe Biden—shout out to his running mate Senator Kamala Harris—was declared the winner of the 2020 Presidential election.

Even though Election Day was Tuesday, Nov. 2, the world not so patiently waited for more states to be declared either in Trump or Biden’s favor. The race came down to which of a few states—either Pennsylvania, Arizona or Georgia—would declare for Biden first. Finally, on Saturday, Nov. 7, Joe Biden was elected the 46th President of the United States after Pennsylvania was called in his favor, catapulting him past the 270 electoral votes needed to lock in the Presidency.

The news came after Trump delivered an off the rails speech on Thursday night (Nov. 5), when he played victim and made wild allegations of election fraud with absolutely no evidence, and continued to due until Saturday morning.

In the end, it was the Black voted that propelled Biden to the White House (In January 2021), with massive turnout pushing Biden to flip states like Michigan and Wisconsin that turned red back in 2016, as well as Georgia.

Joe Biden Elected President, Our VP Kamala Harris Is Black was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: