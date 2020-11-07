Hip-Hop Wired’s Election Victory Playlist Is The Soundtrack We Need

Well, folks, it took us long enough but former Vice President Joe Biden is now the President-elect, with Sen. Kamala Harris becoming the first Black and woman Vice President-elect. In our collective wait, we comprised a playlist to go on shuffle at your victory party kickback or gatherings, with the proper social distancing of course.

Instead of droning on about the significance of the songs below, we’ll let you, the savvy reader and listener, determine our angles. Some song choices will be obvious due to the nature of events and the fact Ol’ Boy ain’t gonna leave that post without a fight.

That said, we’re in a good mood and so are millions of others, so hit the playlist below, press play, and let out that tension with some dance moves.

America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

