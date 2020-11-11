Many a sneakerhead was really hoping that this year’s installment of the holidays retro Air Jordan 11‘s would be the long-awaited cool grey colorway that hasn’t been seen since 2010 (the 2019 lows were meh). But instead, we’re getting a black and silver colorway that’s pretty decent.

But for some they won’t have to wait until the month of December to get their hands on a pair as it is rumored that these puppies are poised to “Shock Drop” tonight during a SNKRS livestream event celebrating 25 years of the iconic Air Jordan silhouette. Sneaker News is reporting that tonight (Nov. 11) Jordan Brand will be making a few pairs available during the 23Live livestream on SNKRS tonight which will all but ensure thousands of hypebeasts tuning in waiting to hit that “Buy Now” button like their lives depended on it.

For those who aren’t lucky enough to grab themselves a pair of the 25th Anniversary Air Jordan 11’s, they’ll have another chance when the pairs release to the general public come December 12 at the tune of $220.

Check out pics of the kicks below and let us know if you’ll be tuning into 23Live hosted by Marcus Jordan tonight on the SNKRS app.

L Watch: 25th Anniversary Air Jordan 11’s Rumored To Shock Drop Tonight On SNKRS App was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: