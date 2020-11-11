Big Bank: Angela Yee’s Juice Bar Flourishing Despite Pandemic Setback

Angela Yee is seeing a silver lining in the pandemic storm after her juice bar has reportedly seen nothing but growth.

According to Page Six, Yee’s Brooklyn juice bar, Juices for Life, has experienced major success with many people prioritizing health and wellness amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. During an interview with the publication, the Breakfast Club host revealed that the increase in business was not only a surprise but also needed after the initial restrictions of the pandemic left her pondering over if the doors to the Bed-Stuy establishment would be permanently closed.

“I did not know what to expect during this pandemic, to be honest. I’m happy that it is flourishing,” Angela Yee said. “It’s been four years since we opened in Bed-Stuy. I had no idea if we were going to close down. It was considered an essential business so fortunately, I was able to stay open, but I was concerned about our employees and if people still wanted to come to work.”

With Juices for Life focusing on wellness drinks, shots, and smoothies, Yee states that her goal was always to cater to the health-conscious crowd, before adding that she is happy that many others are starting to research and understand the importance of taking care of your body.

“We have juices for all different needs — for your digestion, constipation, asthma, skin, etc. The good thing is that the people that work at the juice bar are educated, so if you ask them a question, they have the knowledge to answer. They are not just making the juices and not knowing anything,” Yee continued. “I want to be remembered for doing things that impact the people. That’s why no matter what, the juice bar will always be important to me. Whenever I go to the juice bar, somebody tells me a story about how they no longer have high blood pressure or their skin looks better or how they lost weight. Juices for Life has transformed their lives, so that’s what I wanna be remembered for.”

In addition to seeing major success on the business front, the Radio Hall of Fame inductee is also seeing major success on the career front after announcing her new show, Established with Angela Yee, which recently premiered on Fox Soul.

“I hosted a limited series on Fox Soul with Motown and iHeart and it did pretty well,” Angela Yee told the NY Post. “So James DuBose, the [Fox Soul] head of programming, asked me about doing a one-on-one interview show. I thought it would be a good idea; I’ve obviously done a lot of interviews before and enjoy getting more in-depth and hearing some fun stories and being able to celebrate people. So I agreed. I came up with the title ‘Established with Angela Yee’ because I really want to celebrate people’s wins and not make it about ‘gotcha’ interviews, but more about milestones and pivotal career moments.”

Juices for Life is located at 277 Malcolm X Boulevard in Brooklyn, NY. Yee’s new show Established with Angela Yee airs on Fox Soul Thursday nights.

Catch the premiere of Established with Angela Yee featuring Method Man below.

Big Bank: Angela Yee’s Juice Bar Flourishing Despite Pandemic Setback was originally published on hiphopwired.com

