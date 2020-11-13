One of the most watched sporting specials is about to be even more special in 2021. The Weeknd has been confirmed to perform at the National Football League’s championship game.

As spotted on Huffington Post the man born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye will the main talent at the 2021 Super Bowl. On Thursday, November 12 he took to social media to make the formal announcement. “performing on the iconic stage. see you 02/07/21 @pepsi #pepsihalftime #SBLV” he wrote. The visual is a side profile of the singer songwriter wearing a suit with leather accents throughout.

He detailed his enthusiasm in a formal statement. “We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position,” he said. “I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year.” Jay-Z also commented on why this edition will be memorable saying “this is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer.”

Given that Covid-19 continues to spike throughout the country the event will obviously be much different than previous years. Brian McCarthy, Public Relations executive for the NFL, made it clear via a tweet that the plan has yet to be fully fleshed out. “No set capacity figure at this time” with a “capacity of around” 20% is “Among the scenarios we are exploring… but we anticipate it could grow as we get closer to the game.”

Super Bowl LV, which is set to take place on Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Florida.

Photo:

Starboy: The Weeknd Will Be Headlining The Super Bowl Halftime Show was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: