The news of Chadwick Boseman‘s passing left shockwaves throughout the film industry with many wondering how the Black Panther franchise moves on without the talents of the late actor. A producer of the upcoming Marvel sequel says that rumors of a digitized version of Boseman are unfounded and the team is still moving ahead on shooting early next year.

Deadline detailed in a report of producer Victoria Alonso’s exclusive interview with Clarín, a newspaper based in Argentina.

From Deadline:

“No. There’s only one Chadwick, and he’s no longer with us. Sadly, our king has died in real life, not only in fiction, and we’re taking a little time to see how we continue the story and how to honor this chapter of what has unexpectedly happened to us, so painful and terrible to be honest,” Alonso said. “Chadwick wasn’t only a wonderful human being, every day of the 5 years we spent together, but also, I believe, that what he did as a character elevated us as a company, and has left his moment on history.”

Director Ryan Coogler is back in the director’s chair for the sequel with filming to take place in early 2021 with 2022 as a release date for the film.

Chadwick Boseman was 43.

—

Photo: Getty

‘Black Panther’ Sequel Will Not Featured Digitized Chadwick Boseman was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: