Rolling Loud Returning To Miami In 2021, Travis Scott and A$AP Rocky Headlining

With the Coronavirus vaccine closer to becoming available it seems like in-person concerts might be on the horizon as Travis Scott's Astroworld has been confirmed and now Rolling Loud is officially returning.

Yesterday Rolling Loud announced that the annual concert series would be making their much anticipated return next May with last year’s three main headliners: Travis Scott, Post Malone, and A$AP Rocky. Luckily for anyone who held on to their tickets for 2020’s cancelled event, they’ll be able to attend next year’s festivities as they’ll be honored by Rolling Loud. Those who decided to hold onto their tickets and not opt for a refund will even get a special special “Rage Pack” which includes an exclusive T-shirt, mask, hand sanitizer and more goodies.

Only a limited amount for next year’s Rolling Loud will be made available some time this month, so if you want to party in Miami next May, you better jump on them ASAP. But please don’t hate on anyone rocking the “Rage Pack.” Just sayin.’

May 7th, 8th and 9th 2021, we back outside! FULL DETAILS ON MIAMI, PRESALE, REFUNDS, FAQ → https://t.co/d7QvsoCmMU TICKETS → https://t.co/FiJQl89vyr pic.twitter.com/QENSHVH93w — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) November 17, 2020

