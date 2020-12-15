Kanye West and Kim Kardashian appeared to be a power couple surviving the odds that two famous people can be married to one another and endure rough patches. The pair are still an item but the key to their success might be linked to them chasing separate creative pursuits.

A source close to the couple tells PEOPLE that West, 43, and Kardashian, 40, are like most couples who have suffered the typical ups and downs of marriage. The source revealed that the prison reform work that Kardashian has thrown herself into and West’s fashion and land building aims have kept their lives from clashing as of late.

“Kim has work and projects that are important to her, and Kanye has his,” said the source to the outlet. “Their lives don’t overlap much.”

Kardashian is currently studying to become a lawyer, which was the same profession of her late father, Robert Kardashian. Mr. Kardashian famously worked as a defense attorney for O.J. Simpson during the former football star’s criminal trial.

Outside observers believed that West’s failed presidential campaign and his insistence on being aligned with President Donald Trump caused rumblings of divorce to come about but the marriage is intact by most accounts.

—

Photo: Getty

MAGA Mascot Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Reportedly Still Together While Chasing Different Creative Pursuits was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: