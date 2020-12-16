CupCakKe Comes For Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez & Others On Her Version To “How To Rob”

Well, it worked for 50 Cent… kinda.

21 years after Fiddy dropped his ear-catching comedic record “How To Rob,” CupCakKe’s decided to rip a page out of Fif’s pre-Shady Records playbook and dropped a record imagining herself pulling juxes on some of today’s top artists.

“I’ma run up on Amigos, shoot ’em like a freethrow, n*gga i’m so unbothered/drop Offset body in a jungle since he wanna be a cheater, forgive me Lord Father,” CupCakKe says at one point.

Well, we wonder how Cardi B might feel about that line right there. While she has some pretty pointed lines aimed at the like of Tory Lanez, Lizzo, and Megan Thee Stallion, CupCakKe insists she has no beef to cook with anyone mentioned on the cut and “it’s all love.”

Check out the cut below and let us know if CupCakKe OD’d or kept things in the same vein of 50’s original 1999 breakout track.

