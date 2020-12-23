“Am I Not Worthy?”: Trump Supporter Lil Wayne Addresses Grammy Snub

Lil Wayne may be number one on the cancel list, but after the Grammys released their 2021 nominee and attendee list—he’s in his feelings.

On Sunday (Dec 20), the Trump supporting rapper took to social media to shares his thoughts on once again being snubbed by the Grammys, as both a nominee and an artist in attendance, calling out the recording academy for the repeated oversight regarding his more recent body of work—before adding that he already has five that he uses to push him in the studio.

“As an artist, when I see da Grammys coming up & I’m not involved nor invited; I wonder. Is it me, my musik, or just another technicality?” Lil Wayne wrote. “I look around w respect & wonder competitively am I not worthy?! Then I look around & see 5 Grammys looking bak at me & I go to the studio.”

At the top of this year, the Young Money CEO released his thirteenth studio album, Funeral, after clearing up the ongoing drama with his former parent company Cash Money Records. Despite Funeral debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, it failed to pick up a single Grammy nomination.

Although Weezy has won a total of five Grammys throughout his lengthy career, including Best Rap Album for “Tha Carter III,” Best Rap Solo Performance for “A Milli” and Best Rap Song for “Lollipop”, his last award was in 2009, causing many fans to agree about the Carter IV rapper regarding his snub.

While Lil Wayne is the latest artist to complain about being overlooked, he’s certainly not the only one. As previously reported, in November The Weeknd called out the academy for overlooking his stellar year and critically acclaimed album, After Hours, which includes two top-100 hits: “Blinding Lights” and “Heartless.”

The Weeknd also took to social media to call out the award show, calling it “corrupt.”

“The Grammys remain corrupt,” The Weeknd wrote on Twitter.“You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…”

Responding to The Weeknd’s claim, Toronto’s own Drake took to Instagram to share his opinion on the matter noting that the whole idea of The Grammys may soon be a thing of the past for Black music.

“I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artists that exist now and the ones that come after.”

