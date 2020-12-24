You haven’t been to a party if you haven’t been to a Diddy bash. He recently did the most for the most important woman in his life.

As spotted on Page Six the media mogul hosted his mother’s 80th birthday celebration this week. In attendance were friends, family and close colleagues. For this once in a lifetime occasion Janice Combs was treated to an affair that would be hard to match.

For starters her grandson Justin gave her a diamond necklace with a “Mimi” name pendant. Then Brother Love gifted her with a check for one million dollars. Naturally the over the top gesture stunned her and everyone in the room. Things got even more lavish when the Bad Boy Entertainment CEO told her that she had another gift waiting for her outside.

She was greeted to a new black Bentley with a giant red bow on top. “I can’t believe this,” she responded. He added another touch to ensure maximum coziness. “A very important add-on to the gift: a driver comes with it. You ain’t got to worry about it. You can just tell him your destination. It’s your favorite color,” he revealed. Puff also made sure his twin daughters, who share a birthday with their grandmother, were also treated to a time they will never forget with a birthday party on a yacht.

You can see some of the vibes below.

Photo:

Combs Cartel: Diddy Gifts His Mom $1M For Her 80th Birthday was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: