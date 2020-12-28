Iggy Effect: Playboi Carti Shares Pics & Videos Of His Son, Onyx

Depending on who you ask, Playboi Carti seems like a loving and caring father.

After a very public social media squabble with his baby mama, Iggy Azalea, Playboi Carti looked to dispel the notion that he’s a “deadbeat” dad and over the weekend took to social media to show that he’s indeed spending time with his mini-me. Posting a video and selfie of himself with his baby boy, Onyx, the “Woke Up Like This” rapper is trying to show the world that he’s very much involved in the life of his son and even has his seed already working in the studio alongside him.

With his latest album Whole Lotta Red seemingly poised to have a stellar first week in units moved, some feel that this is a way for Playboi to bring more attention to his 4th studio project. Still, it’s not outside the realm of possibility that the man actually cares about his son and simply wants to be the kind of father every child deserves.

Guess we’ll have to wait and see how Iggy Azalea responds to his latest posts if she does at all.

