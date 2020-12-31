CLOSE
Black Twitter All In Their Feelings Now That Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Have Gone Public, Allegedly

Someone check on Lil Uzi Vert.

We may have another star couple on our hands. The internets now have receipts on Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s budding romance.

As spotted on Hot New Hip Hop the two fashionistas we seen in Barbados looking super cozy. In several photos that have started circulating around the world wide web of RiRi and Jody are enjoying the magic of her homeland atop of a yacht. The sighting caused a stir on the island with paparazzi following the couple throughout their every public appearance. Nevertheless the elation transferred over to social media which caused fans to voice their sentiment regarding their union.

In real time Twitter became lit with posts regarding the “Love On The Brain” songstress and “Praise The Lord” rapper. While some were genuinely happy for them naturally the envy came soon after. Several users voiced their jealousy for the Harlem native under the guise of humor which led to some very hilarious memes. Here are some of our favorites.

