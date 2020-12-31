We may have another star couple on our hands. The internets now have receipts on Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s budding romance.

As spotted on Hot New Hip Hop the two fashionistas we seen in Barbados looking super cozy. In several photos that have started circulating around the world wide web of RiRi and Jody are enjoying the magic of her homeland atop of a yacht. The sighting caused a stir on the island with paparazzi following the couple throughout their every public appearance. Nevertheless the elation transferred over to social media which caused fans to voice their sentiment regarding their union.

In real time Twitter became lit with posts regarding the “Love On The Brain” songstress and “Praise The Lord” rapper. While some were genuinely happy for them naturally the envy came soon after. Several users voiced their jealousy for the Harlem native under the guise of humor which led to some very hilarious memes. Here are some of our favorites.

The fact that ASAP Rocky is in Barbados with Rihanna and I am not pic.twitter.com/qczILYWpWU — whitley killbert. 🤍 (@lowkeyyci) December 29, 2020

Lil Uzi seeing Rihanna and ASAP Rocky living their best lives with each other pic.twitter.com/Q2dCNEyDSi — Isaac Marquez (@HomieHotDog) December 29, 2020

Me otw to knock ASAP Rocky off that jet ski pic.twitter.com/sCH5D4FuEm — B-Dub SZN (@_bwarner) December 30, 2020

Me seeing Rihanna in Barbados with ASAP Rocky, knowing I would’ve never had a chance with her anyway. pic.twitter.com/lVL5KxRToC — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) December 29, 2020

Tyler the Creator finding out ASAP Rocky is with RiRi pic.twitter.com/nNQmGCVieD — 💛🤍💜🖤 (@PrismoNasty) December 30, 2020

Photo:

Black Twitter All In Their Feelings Now That Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Have Gone Public, Allegedly was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: