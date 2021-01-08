Big Griselda, Big BSF: Soundtrack For Griselda & BSF’s ‘Conflicted’ Film Out Now

Salute to Griselda x Fashion Rebels, and of course the Black Soprano Family for continuing to push the culture forward. The sprawling collective is set to unleash a new film Conflicted and Friday, fans were blessed with the soundtrack for the feature.

Across 15 tracks, Griselda and BSF are heavily represented with the not-retiring Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, Armani Caesar, Boldy James, Heem, Jonesy (or Jonezy), and Rick Hyde. They’re joined by the likes of Flee Lord, Eto, Ransom, Elcamino, Chase Fetti, Billy V, Smoke DZA, Dave East, Ranson, YN Billy, and Lloyd Banks.

The album is strong work from all the aforementioned, most especially Banks, who has kept away from the spotlight in recent times but hasn’t lost one bit of his ability as a world-class lyricist. If hard bars and top-tier production are the combinations you enjoy most in your Hip-Hop, there’s plenty to get into with this one.

Conflicted, the film, will air as a pay-per-view release on Jan. 15.

Click below to find the Conflicted soundtrack at your preferred DSP.

