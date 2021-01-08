Jim Jones ft. Juelz Santana & Marc Scibilia “Election,” Tyla Yaweh ft. Gunna & Wiz Khalifa “All The Smoke” & More | Daily Visuals 1.8.21

For every Lil Wayne and Kanye West that supports Donald Trump’s MAGA movement, there’s a Busta Rhymes and Jim Jones that resist and call out the Racist-In-Chief’s white nationalist rhetoric.

Continuing to amp up the resistance, Jim Jones links up with Juelz Santana and Marc Scibilia for his visuals to “Election” where they speak out about the times we’re living in and let everyone know they’re ready to get it popping should we go into a Purge era forreal forreal.

Elsewhere Tyla Yaweh links up with Gunna and Wiz Khalifa get on some cinematic ish for their clip to “All The Smoke” and rob a bank before getting their Fast & Furious on. Looks like fun till you realize Vin Disel isn’t quarterbacking everything.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Papoose, Oxymorrons, and more.

JIM JONES FT. JUELZ SANTANA & MARC SCIBILIA – “ELECTION”

OXYMORRONS – “GREEN VISION”

TYLA YAWEH FT. GUNNA & WIZ KHALIFA – “ALL THE SMOKE”

PAPOOSE – “COBRA SCALE”

PEEWEE LONGWAY, CASSIUS JAY – “PINK SALMON”

BUPPY. – “VIOLENCE”

MELII FT. 6LACK – “YOU AIN’T WORTH IT”

ABSTRACT THEORY – “BLUE”

TIANIS ROSE – “MAMA ROSE”

