Joe Biden Plans To Rescind Keystone XL Pipeline Permit On 1st Day

President-elect Joe Biden is planning on making a lot of changes based on the harm caused by the current administration and among those plans is the plan to rescind the permit of the big oil coveted Keystone XL Pipeline.

According to CBC News, President-elect Joe Biden has indicated plans to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline permit via executive action on his first day in office, sources confirmed after a purported briefing note from the Biden transition team mentioning the plan was widely circulated over the weekend after being shared by the incoming president’s team with U.S. stakeholders.

The Keystone XL pipeline is a pipeline that reportedly carries oil nearly 1,200 miles from the Canadian province of Alberta down to Nebraska, to join another existing pipeline. For the last 10 years, both environmentalists and Native American tribes have fought the project citing that the pipeline was not only detrimental to the environment but also poisonous to residents in the affected areas due to oil leaking into water supplies.

After hearing the case in 2015, President Barack Obama had vetoed the bill approving construction, but work resumed in 2019 after the current President, Donald Trump, overturned the decision allowing big oil companies to continue to use the system.

According to published reports, President-elect Biden’s administration plans to halt the work of the controversial pipeline on his first day after many state that the words “Rescind Keystone XL pipeline permit” appears on a list of executive actions supposedly scheduled for Day 1 of Biden’s official day as President.

The list shown to stakeholders is a lengthier version of a list already reported in the media based on a memo released publicly over the weekend by Biden’s chief of staff Ronald Klain. That publicly reported memo from Klain did not mention Keystone XL but cautioned that the memo was not a complete list of planned actions.

The Biden team has announced plans to sign dozens of executive orders in the incoming president’s first few days in office, but prior to the announcement, the team foreshadowed the cancellation months ago, announcing in various statements from his campaign team that he intended to cancel the $8-billion, cross-border pipeline after pledging to make the fight against climate change a top priority of his administration.

