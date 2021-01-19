Bow Wow Says Houston COVID-19 Superspreader Concert Wasn’t Entirely His Fault After Mayor “Singled” Him Out

Over the weekend, the tiny boat captain, Bow Wow, got dragged on Twitter for performing during a concert in a packed Houston nightclub where there wasn’t a mask in sight. Now, the pint-sized Hip-Hop star says, hold up, I wasn’t the only celeb in town.

Bow Wow almost went First 48 after Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner singled out the “Shorty Like Mine” crafter for his pandemic performance and the other gigs he lined up for the rest of the weekend.

In tweets directed towards Bow Wow’s promotion team, the mayor wrote:

“These events that are scheduled with @BowWowPromoTeam today in Houston are on our radar. Other bars/clubs that are operating as restaurants, beyond capacity and social distancing requirements, please expect visits. Today we report 1964 new cases and 17 more deaths. st”

“Neither Houston nor any Texas city should be allowed to be a venue for concert promoters outside of this State because clubs/bars are allowed to reclassify as restaurants. Only legitimate restaurants should be open at this time. st”

Bow Wow didn’t really appreciate the tweets from Turner singling him out and responded to Turner’s tweets claiming that the mayor “hates his guts.”

Today (Jan.19), he has since followed his initial claims of the Houston Mayor hating on him with an apology to Turner and the city of Houston, pointing out that he didn’t get paid for the event, it wasn’t a concert, and he only did one verse before going back to his section and masking-up.

“Heres the TRUTH: My only statement. 1. It was not a bow wow concert. I simply did one verse to like you. And went back to my section and simply put my mask BACK on. 2. I did not i repeat did not GET PAID for anything. It was my boys 30th bday weekend and i came down off the love”

“3. I apologize if i did anything wrong. I love the city of houston. I consider it like a 2nd home. A place i go to on my free time. 4. Sorry to the mayor for any confusion. I understand the time we are living in so I apologize.”

He closed his Twitter diatribe by claiming that only his clip went viral and that anything associated with his name is “HEADLINES.”

“My clip was the only clip to go viral and we know why. Anything with my name attached to it reads HEADLINES. Thats why they chose me. I understand this is what i signed up for. I can take all the heat and not sweat. Sorry for any confusion.”

Before he decided to say he was sorry, Bow Wow seemingly aired out the other celebs who were in town to celebrate New Orleans’ based promoter Larry Morrow’s birthday weekend with multiple events being held across the city. Meek Mill and Texas native J. Prince were at the club with Bow Wow TMZ reports, and according to Hot 107.9, an “all-black affair” featuring Trey Songz — who caught COVID-19 — and Fabolous was shut down by the fire marshal for overcrowding and violating the city’s COVID-19 guidelines.

Bow Wow is correct in stating he is not totally to blame for this. He is part of the problem. Texas Governor Greg Abbot is still being woefully ignorant by not shutting his state down as it continues to battle COVID-19. Also, these Black celebs have got to stop partying and putting dollar bills over the lives of the Black people who, for whatever reason, will risk their lives to see them in the middle of a pandemic.

We definitely called them out in a previous post and will continue to do so.

