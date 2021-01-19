Kyrie Irving Leading By Example Off The Court, Buys Home For George Floyd’s Daughter & Mother

Kyrie Irving is not be doing work on the basketball court right now, but he is continuing to be active when it comes to the social justice front.

The Brooklyn Nets superstar has been in the news A LOT lately, mainly becuase he has been missing in action due to him being away from the team for “personal reasons,” missing 7 games without giving a clear explanation to the Nets organization. Subsequently, footage of him attending his sister’s maskless 30th birthday party showing him clearly violating the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols.

As a result, the league hit Irving with a hefty fine docking the All-Star point guard of nearly a million dollars in pay. BUT, that hasn’t stopped Irving from opening his wallet to do something good. Retired NBA baller and budding podcaster Stephen Jackson revealed that Kyrie Irving quietly purchased a home for Geroge Floyd’s daughter Brianna and her mother.

Speaking with fellow retired pro-baller Etan Thomas on his The Rematch podcast, Jackson spoke on how Brianna has been doing following her father’s tragic death and brought up how his friends and celebrities, including Irving, have stepped up to help the Floyd family.

“She’s getting so much love — not just from us, but from people all around the world who are showing support. I’m just continuing to do what I said I was going to do; I said I was going to be my brother’s keeper and take care of his daughter and make sure that her next days are her best days. A lot of my friends [have helped]. Kyrie Irving bought them a house. Lil Wayne’s manager bought them a Mercedes Benz. Barbra Streisand gave them stock in Disney.“

“I think God has definitely blessed her. I think she’s doing the best she’s ever done; she’s happy. We’re just waiting for this trial to get out of the way, so she doesn’t have to keep reliving the situation, and she can go about living her life.”

Irving’s play on the court has been inconsistent due to injury and but when it comes to standing for what he believes in off the court, he has been consistent. Irving, who serves as a vice-president of the NBA Player’s Association, was one of the few players who boycotted the NBA restart last season in the wake of protests following George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor’s tragic deaths.

Irving even committed $1.5 million of his own salary to help pay WNBA players who opted out of the 2020 season.

Some speculate his recent absence from the Brooklyn Nets is a silent protest following the bootleg coup that took place at the US Capitol building.

While it is fair to judge Kyrie Irving for being a questionable teammate, you definitely have to give him his credit for what he is doing off the court. Not many many are walking the walk and talking the talk when it comes to social justice matters like he is.

You can watch Stephen Jackson’s full interview on The Rematch below.

