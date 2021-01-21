Wild Thoughts: Fat Joe Partners With DJ Khaled For Joint OnlyFans Account

One of social media’s most spicy platforms is about to get turned upside down. Fat Joe and DJ Khaled are joining OnlyFans.

As spotted on Complex the two friends will be taking their talents to the content subscription service. Naturally the announcement took folks by surprise given the app was popularized by Instagram models who leave very little left to the imagination for their followers. Thankfully the duo will not be aiming to titillate viewers physically. According to the long time friends they will use their time wisely in an effort to uplift the masses.

“Link in the bio #FANLUV @fatjoe and I are officially bringing THE LIGHT to @onlyfans I told @fatjoe we need a legendary rematch who you got

DJ KHALED OR FAT JOE IF I WERE YOU PUT YOUR MONEY ON ME REMEMBER ALL I DO IS WIN !everybody SUBSCRIBE and TUNE IN JAN 25!” Khaled wrote on his Instagram account. The visual was a clip of the two playing basketball.

According to the announcement fans will be able to see them in their natural elements while they dine, converse and work in the studio. “We’ll be sharing content that’s not anywhere else….it’s the light,” Khaled said in a statement. “We also wanted to create a community that’s full of positivity and hypes each other up! We want to get to know our actual fans,” Fat Joe revealed.

Their OnlyFans profile is here. You can watch their original one on one match below.

