CLOSE
News
HomeNews

The Self-Hating Candace Owens Becomes Mother To A Black Baby Boy

One of the most self-hating African Americans the modern world has ever witnessed is now the mother of a Black baby boy.

According to her own tweet on Saturday afternoon, Candace Owens said her “first born son” came into the world on Jan. 13. The tweet was accompanied by a photo of the innocent child and said the baby boy was a result of God blessing her when she quoted Psalm 127:3: “Children are a gift from the Lord; they are a reward from him.”

Owens also offered a bit of self-reflection: “It’s true what they say— the whole world stops when your child is born,” she wrote.

Owens is married to George Farmer, a white man who is apparently the baby’s father.

Perhaps this is the beginning of a new spiritual awakening for Owens, whose words and actions have repeatedly demonized Black boys and men, a demographic that her newborn will ultimately become a member of.

After all, it wasn’t that long ago when Owens defended a police officer for killing Rayshard Brooks, an unarmed Black man who was shot in the back in Atlanta last year. She took a similarly vile stance regarding the vigilante mob killing of Ahmaud Arbery, who was jogging when a group of white racists racially profiled him, armed themselves, chased him down, trapped him and shot him dead in broad daylight in Georgia nearly a year ago.

That type of recklessly self-hating rhetoric may be hard for Owens to reconcile with as motherhood to a Black boy begins to really sets in.

In the meantime, though, Owens track record of hatred goes well beyond just race. She’s expressed homophobic and transphobic reactions to people whose gender identities could be something her baby boy experiences in the future, too.

Reacting to singer Harry Styles wearing a dress for his cover shoot with Vogue magazine, Owens tweeted: “Bring back manly men.”

And about a year ago, Owens was disinvited from an appearance on a podcast after tweeting that “only women can give birth”. In response, Owens’ invitation to appear on the “I Weigh” podcast was swiftly rescinded because host Jameela Jamil said those comments would make the trans people working on the production feel “unsafe.”

That is to speak nothing of the glowing terms in which Owens has referenced Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

SEE ALSO:

‘Manly Men’? People Are Laughing At Candace Owens, Husband As Harry Styles Expertly Trolls Her

‘I Am On The Side Of Mob Rule’: Watch Candace Owens’ Freudian Slip About Antifa On Live TV

Conservative commentator, Candace Owens, speaks at the Turning

Candace Owens, aka Ann Coulter In Blackface, Says 'Hitler Wanted To Make Germany Great'

12 photos Launch gallery

Candace Owens, aka Ann Coulter In Blackface, Says 'Hitler Wanted To Make Germany Great'

Continue reading Candace Owens, aka Ann Coulter In Blackface, Says ‘Hitler Wanted To Make Germany Great’

Candace Owens, aka Ann Coulter In Blackface, Says 'Hitler Wanted To Make Germany Great'

Ann Coulter has decades of experience being demonic and Candace Owens is clearly following her Satanic legacy of hate. The woman who once called the NAACP a disgrace, even though the organization helped her win a lawsuit years ago, has now made vile comments about Germany and Hitler. SEE ALSO: ‘Young Black Conservatives’ Chant ‘Build That Wall’ At Deplorable Sunken Place Summit According to BuzzFeed News, Owens was speaking at a London event to launch the British chapter of the anti-human organization Turning Point USA. The 29-year-old from Stamford, Connecticut, babbled,  “When we say nationalism, the first thing people think about, at least in America, is Hitler. He was a national socialist. If Hitler just wanted to make Germany great and have things run well, okay, fine." Clearly, Owens has no problem with the millions of Jews Hitler slaughtered because he was just trying to make Germany "great." She didn't stop there, “The problem is he wanted, he had dreams outside of Germany. He wanted to globalize, he wanted everybody to be German, everybody to be speaking German, everybody to look a different way. To me, that’s not nationalism. So in thinking about how it could go bad down the line, I don’t really have an issue with nationalism, I really don’t.” See the horrific comments below: https://twitter.com/existentialfish/status/1093923658446323712 Candace Owens is a hack who will say anything for attention. Just a reminder of some of her foolery: Blexit, her term for Black folks leaving the Republican party, is a slogan stolen from the Bank Black movement; and she said the NRA is “the nation’s oldest civil rights organization” and was founded “to train Black Americans to use guns to defend themselves against the Ku Klux Klan, a Democrat terrorist group.” She blamed the horrifying mail bombs back in October on Democrats, by tweeting then deleting, “I’m going to go ahead and state that there is a 0% chance that these ‘suspicious packages’ were sent out by conservatives. The only thing ‘suspicious’ about these packages is their timing. Caravans, fake bomb threats—these leftists are going ALL OUT for midterms.” Kanye West says he was "used" by Owens, (which is all his fault) and her response was, “I never once said that Kanye designed the t-shirts for BLEXIT…I would like to publicly apologize to him for any undue stress or pain the effort to correct that rumor has caused him, his business relationships, or his family. He simply never designed them.” Well, that is a lie from Owens. She clearly said to Page Six, “Blexit is a renaissance and I am blessed to say that this logo, these colors, were created by my dear friend and fellow superhero Kanye West.” You can’t get any clearer than “created by my dear friend and fellow superhero Kanye West.” That said, Owens should not be ignored. She is trying to create her own cult. See the reactions to her obviously anti-Semitic comments.

The Self-Hating Candace Owens Becomes Mother To A Black Baby Boy  was originally published on newsone.com

Trending on The Urban Daily
<p>Facebook Live Is Loading....</p>
Register to Vote
One Vote: Register to Vote
Close