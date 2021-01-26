Kodak Black Backs Out of $1M Tweet Promise After Receiving Pardon

If all a man has is his word, Kodak Black isn’t as rich as he thinks he is. The Florida rapper promptly deleted a tweet where he vowed to donate a million dollars to charity if — by some act of a higher power—he was pardoned from his 46-month prison sentence.

In 2019, he admitted to lying on federal forms in order to buy four firearms in Miami and with his extensive rap sheet — he knew better.

Last Tuesday (Jan 19), the day before that last guy in the Oval Office left with his tail between his legs, he issued a long list of pardons that include Lil Wayne and of course, Kodak Black.

The aforementioned tweet read:

“If the President them free me [sic], I’m gonna spend 1 million on charity within the first year I’m out. That’s on everything.”

Then when he caught a whiff of outside air, Kodak’s tweet mysteriously vanished.

His lawyer, Bradford Cohen, claims that the tweet’s disappearance is a legal matter, not to be held against the rapper and what could be perceived as his doubling back on a promise to those less fortunate.

“A statement promising something for something in exchange is not appropriate,” Cohen explained in a statement. “And although Kodak has always given charity his whole career and will continue to do charity, not in exchange for anything, some think this is a story. It isn’t.”

It is. Especially because Kodak is still in some pretty serious trouble with the State of South Carolina behind the alledged rape of a woman in 2016.

Upon his release, the rapper tweeted:

“I Want To Thank The President @RealDonaldTrump For His Commitment To Justice Reform And Shortening My Sentence.”

The last POTUS may have alleviated his federal charges but Kodak will still be facing a hefty felony sexual misconduct case from the South Carolina which could put him in the big house for up to thirty years.

And SC prosecutors aren’t giving up that easily. Their plan is to have him in custody and he can either go to trial or take a plea deal.

Either way, cosigning That Last Guy on Twitter isn’t the best move, optically. And he’s still likely to do a few years. Talk about a Kodak moment.

