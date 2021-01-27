Years after working with the likes of P. Diddy, Rick Ross and other Hip-Hop heavyweights, French Montana is finally getting that elusive Jay-Z collaboration.

Speaking with DJ Semtex on his Hip Hop Raised Me podcast, the Coke Boys rapper broke the news that he and Jigga had “finally found the song” that they could hop on together and he hopes will come together sooner than later.

“The only person I haven’t worked with yet and we just found the song – I mean, I worked with him on other people’s songs, but me and him never had like, you know, one of the Montana hooks is Jay-Z, and we finally found the song.”

Montana does have some pretty catchy hooks though. Can’t front.

Though Jigga was notorious for dropping some ridiculously dope guest verses at the beginning of his career and the height of his reign, since then a Jay-Z guest verse is as rare as hitting on a Travis Scott Nike SNKRS raffle. But apparently Hov heard the mystery record along with others in the studio and after seeing the reaction it jolted out of heads in attendance, Jay felt the need to add some flavor to the cut telling Montana “Let me get motivated to write 16 on this real quick.”

Now we can’t wait to hear exactly what Jay heard that got him motivated to jump on a French Montana record. Whether or not Hov will be moved to shoot a music video for the joint though remains to be seen. We don’t even know what the record sounds like but we already feel like a remix featuring Rick Ross is inevitable. Just sayin.’

No word on when this joint is going to be hitting the streets but when it does best believe heads will be boppin’ when it drops.

French Montana Says He’s Got A Jay-Z Collab In The Works was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: