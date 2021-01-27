T.I. Accused Of Holding A Gun To Sabrina Peterson’s Head, Tiny Comes With Receipts Shortly After

Someone is attempting to put smut on the self-proclaimed King of the South’s name. Indubitably, T.I. retorted to the allegations expeditiously.

As spotted on HipHopDX, the rapper is facing some very heavy accusations and they are coming from a familiar face. Sabrina Peterson, a former friend of his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris, says that he held a firearm to her head.

On Monday, January 25 she took to social media to share her story. “The sad part about being a woman & BEING A BLACK WOMAN IS THIS! The public PRAISES OUR PREDATORS! @troubleman31 you PUT A GUN TO MY HEAD IN FRONT OF CHILDREN & I NEVER CALLED THE POLICE ON YOU! But for years you have painted me as the VILLAIN!” she wrote. “AS BLACK WOMEN! It’s hard to heal from RAPE, VIOLENCE OR ANYTHING BECAUSE YOU ARE PAINTED AS THE PROBLEM OR REASON THIS HAS HAPPENED TO YOU! LETS NORMALIZE THE ALLOWING BLACK WOMEN TO HEAL! It’s so hard being the VICTIM OF RAPE & BEING PAINTED AS THE REASON IT HAPPENED!”

This seems to be a direct response to his recent post where he questioned Atlanta Council Woman Felicia Moore voting for an ordinance that would put tight restrictions on recording studios. “Our Culture Runs This Town Ma’am These studios (& the creatives that work in em) have laid foundation & paved ways to create opportunities for this city like nothing else could. Yeah we might get loud, no we not perfect, but we’ve contributed to this city’s culture & economic growth, consistently…for decades!!!” he said.

When asked by a follower what prompted the incident Sabrina replied “because I was beating up his female assistant that was treating @majorgirl like a slave.” Tiny soon chimed in and asked some very pointed questions that attempted to poke holes in her story and defend her man. “Hold up… So you want your abuser to train your sons? He was just uncle 2 years ago Now when did you say my husband assaulted you? Did you change your mind or change it back? What wit you today Pooh? I’m confused,” she wrote. “Stop Harassing My Family. You strange. Everybody know you been special (face slicing seminar lady). Please get help but LEAVE US ALONE.”

T.I. has yet to respond to the claims.

