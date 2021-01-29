While much of the country is still trying to navigate bouncing back from the current economic crisis one rapper is already looking to boss up in another arena. Lil Baby has announced he is looking to launch his own eatery.

As per Complex the “Yes Indeed” MC has his sights on the hospitality business. During a recent interview with XXL he gave the world some updates regarding his upcoming projects. During the conversation he revealed his plans to open up a restaurant. “Actually, I have a new restaurant and I’ma open it in Atlanta,” he said. “It was supposed to be open by January, but we had to finish the stages, so maybe, February, March.”

When asked for more details regarding the location’s theme and overall vibe he made it clear it will definitely cater to an upscale crowd. “You know, lamb chops, lobster tails, rice, stuff like that. A little music, alcohol. Stuff like that” he explained. The announcement came to many of his fans as a surprise due to his sudden disappearance at the tail end of 2020. On December 24 he tweeted “Merry Christmas, Happy New Year … I’m Out”. Since then he has deleted his Instagram account and has only posted selectively to his Twitter.

Aside from his restaurant the first quarter of the year is looking to be a big for Baby. He is scheduled to star in a Super Bowl halftime commercial for Rockstar Energy. Additionally on March 14 he will contend for not one but two Grammy Awards for the Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance categories.

Photo:

The Bigger Picture: Lil Baby Plans To Open Up A Restaurant In Atlanta was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: