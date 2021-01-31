CLOSE
Racial Disparities In Vaccine Distribution Demand Equity In Priorities

White people have a national vaccination rate that is two to three times that of their Black counterparts.

Vaccine distribution is not keeping up with the impact of COVID-19 on Black and other communities of color. Ongoing disparities in vaccine distribution show the need for targeted efforts to provide coverage to impacted groups. 

States are expanding eligibility in vaccine rollout but vaccination rates for Black people lag in comparison to the white counterparts. A new analysis from Kaiser Health News showed that in states that provide race and ethnicity data, white people have a vaccination rate that is two to three times that of their Black counterparts. It’s even higher in Pennsylvania at four times the rate. 

One of President Joe Biden’s priorities in the first week of his administration was establishing the COVID-19 Equity Task Force. Co-chaired by Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, the task force is looking at how to prioritize hard-hit communities in vaccine distribution. 

During a CNN town hall, Nunez-Smith challenged people to look beyond naming that racial disparities exist, and digging deeper into the root causes. Nunez-Smith said that equity and accessibility were key priorities built into the Biden Administration’s national plan.  

Even as Biden proposes to invest in federally supported vaccination centers in high-risk neighborhoods and other systems to aid in vaccine distribution ensuring equity in distribution is a challenge. Recent reports from the Washington Heights neighborhood in New York City and Dallas County, Texas show that people are traveling into communities of color and lower-income communities to be vaccinated. 

While the chaotic rollout and failed federal response are partly to blame, pandemic disinformation may also play a role in people’s reluctance in getting vaccinated. The hesitance and concern around the vaccine point to the need for clear verifiable information and public health outreach to address historic issues. 

Another area of concern, particularly when it comes to equity, is vaccine effectiveness. With Johnson & Johnson releasing results showing its one-dose vaccine is less effective than the two doses from either Moderna or Pfizer, the difference in vaccine effectiveness and who gets which vaccine needs to be monitored. This becomes particularly important as folks rush to scale up vaccination and see the Johnson & Johnson version as a less expensive, easier alternative.  

Ease of distribution and effectiveness need to be balanced alongside equity concerns to make sure that hardest-hit communities are receiving their fair share of life-saving medicines. 

During its trial, the Johnson & Johnson vaccination was 66% effective in preventing a person from developing COVID-19 symptoms, and 85% effective in preventing severe symptoms requiring hospitalization. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations were found to be 95% effective in preventing symptoms and nearly 100% effective in preventing severe infections after two doses. 

As reported by ABC News, the Food and Drug Administration has stated it would accept a vaccination that is more than 50% effective. 

Anoa Changa is a movement journalist and retired attorney based in Atlanta, Georgia. Follow Anoa on Instagram and Twitter @thewaywithanoa.

[caption id="attachment_3922658" align="alignnone" width="728"] Source: askmenow / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 7:30 a.m. ET, Aug. 22, 2021 After months of seeing the coronavirus ravage other parts of the world, COVID-19's widespread effect on the U.S. has increasingly hit home for many Americans as states see as a continuous stream of people become diagnosed with the respiratory illness that turned into a global pandemic. And after a brief spate of the fake news that Black people were somehow immune to contracting the coronavirus, a steady and troubling number of Black folks -- including those who are notable and famous -- have not only since been diagnosed but many have also died of complications from it. Civil rights icon Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, have been hospitalized after both tested positive for COVID-19. Both are fully vaccinated but became infected likely because of the exponentially contagious delta variant that is spreading around the globe quickly, often with similar "breakthrough" cases. [caption id="attachment_4187964" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife Jacqueline Brown attend the Phoenix Dinner for the 48th Annual Congressional Black Caucus Foundation on Sept. 15, 2018, in Washington, D.C. | Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty[/caption] The Jacksons' and other COVID-19 diagnoses have continued to shatter misconceptions about who can contract the coronavirus. When the pandemic first hit, it was believed that the elderly with underlying health conditions were most at risk. And while that remains true, there has recently been a surge of cases involving younger age groups -- thanks in no small part to the delta variant -- and people who had no pre-existing health conditions before their COVID-19 diagnoses. Throughout it all, Black people, in particular, have remained a constant fixture among those who have been diagnosed with or died of complications from the coronavirus as friends and family grieve their loved ones across the country. One of the first clearest indications that Black people could indeed contract the coronavirus came last year when COVID-19 began to affect players in the NBA, a professional sports league that is made up of more than 74 percent of players who are Black. After that came announcements from celebrities who offered cautionary tales to the public about how they may have contracted the illness and ways to prevent others from repeating their errors. The nation's system of prisons and jails has also been affected, leaving the disproportionate number of Black inmates increasingly susceptible to the coronavirus. That was especially true in New York, including at the infamous Rikers Island complex where CBS News reported that at one point last year, the coronavirus infection rate was "more than seven times higher than the rate citywide and 87 times higher than the country at large." In addition, the nation's police departments were at risk for the same reasons as the jails and prisons.

