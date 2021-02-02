J. Prince Says He & Jay-Z Are Close To Resolving Meg Thee Stallion’s Contract

One of Hip-Hop’s top talents will hopefully find some resolution regarding her paperwork. J. Prince says Jay-Z will be making good on Meg Thee Stallion’s original contract.

The Rap-A-Lot Records executive and mogul recently paid a visit to The Breakfast Club. While the crew got the Houston native to discuss some of his newer business ventures he also gave a much needed update on his city’s biggest star. During the exchange he revealed he and Jay-Z spoke regarding Meg’s contract.

“Me and the homie Jay-Z spoke last week on the last point of closing that deal. He and I, you know, I think we was on the phone for 2 minutes but we was in agreement with reaching the last deal points,” he said. “I’m looking for that to be wrapped up.” He also made it clear she will remain signed to 1501 Certified Entertainment. “Everything will be smooth. She’s still with 1501, you know, slash 300. And Roc Nation is managing her”.

For the last year or more Megan’s deal became rather complicated when she started being managed by Roc Nation. 1501 Entertainment’s founder Carl Crawford claimed he found out about the announcement just like the rest of the public did. From there came allegations of her new team trying to cut 1501 out of the picture and Meg saying Carl had signed her to a poor deal. She later filed a lawsuit claiming they were blocking her from releasing music. Crawford denied any wrongdoing and said the lawsuit was a intimidation ploy by Roc Nation.

